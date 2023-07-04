NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Summer is supposed to be a time when families get outside to play and clean up their yards, but this year, the sweet summer air has been everything but sweet.

“This has been the worst year for air quality,” said Jim Semerad, the director of the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality (NDDEQ).

But some hazardous fires up north are making life uncomfortable for many in North Dakota.

Semerad says that it’s their job to ensure North Dakotans are aware of the air pollution in our state because this can affect all ages in a negative way.

“The key is that it can impact everybody differently, so know your own body, know how you’re feeling, if you’re out working hard, if you’re running, if you’re exercising, if you’re working outside through excursion. You might be affected more than somebody who let’s say is just sitting down,” said Semerad

Semerad says it’s not just adults who suffer from bad air quality, kids can be more at risk because they’re often more active than adults because they have smaller bodies and smaller lungs.

“We’ve had some interesting calls let’s say from directors or let’s say children’s softball or baseball tournaments, and those are really hard because when you have higher numbers you don’t know how it’s going to affect children,” said Semerad

Although North Dakota has some of the cleanest air in the country, Semerad says the Canadian wildfires remind us of the power of mother nature and how quickly environmental conditions can shift, and why it’s so important to continuously monitor the air.

“We take our clean air for granted and our clean water, but North Dakota continues to be one of the few states in the country that consistently meets clean air standards throughout the state,” said Semerad

Semerad says that’s a track record he hopes will make North Dakota families breathe easier.

According to the Clean Air Task Force, North Dakota children are more likely to suffer from asthma attacks throughout the summer months in these conditions.

So if the air quality drops, there’s a lot you can do to prepare yourself as suggested by the REA website

If you see or smell smoke, some ways to protect your health include:

Staying inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside.

Reducing outside physical activity.

Setting air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate in order to prevent outside air from moving inside.

The Division of Air Quality’s goal is to protect the health of North Dakotans from the harmful effects of air pollution.