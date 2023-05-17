NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Many people in the Northern portion of our state woke up to smoky conditions on Wednesday as they stepped outside their homes — and as of the afternoon, the smoke has made its way down to Bismarck. This is because smoke from forest fires in Canada came down with the wind to our state, resulting in poor air quality.

The level of concern depends on where you are in the state, and unfortunately, the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality isn’t sure when we will see improvement.

“Hopefully it clears up,” said the Department’s Ambient Air Monitoring Manager, Ryan Mills. “I was hoping with the, you know, sometimes the rain helps clear out the atmosphere, but I was looking at as the front moves through, and looking at the numbers behind this front back up into Canada, it doesn’t appear so. It looks like it’s here to stay for a while. How long? I do not know.”

If you are in a sensitive group, (including pregnant women, older adults, or those with serious health conditions), it is recommended that you stay inside whenever possible until the smoky air clears.