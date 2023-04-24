(KXNET) — United States Attorney Mac Schneider announced Monday that Marie Um from Montreal, Québec Canada, was found guilty of the charges against her.

The investigation started in North Dakota in January 2015 with the overdose death in Grand Forks. Um’s case is part of “Operation Denial” — an Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation into the international trafficking of fentanyl and fentanyl analogs. The force was aided by national and international coordination led by the multi-agency Special Operations Division (S.O.D.) near Washington DC as part of “Operational Deadly Merchant.” Operational Denial had already led to the 31 defendants being charged in the state and three defendants charged in Oregon.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Um was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, including distributing controlled substances and controlled substance analogs resulting in serious bodily injury and death, as well as conspiracy to import controlled substances and controlled substance analogs resulting in serious bodily injury and death and international money laundering conspiracy.

In 2021, three Canadian nationals, including Um, were extradited from Canada to the U.S. In August 2021, the U.S. Department of State offered a reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of People’s Republic of China (PRC) national Jian Zhang.

The trial started on April 11 in Fargo. Um was part of an organization that was receiving fentanyl and fentanyl analogs from China and distributing them to the U.S. and Canada. After two weeks of trial and three and a half days of deliberation, the jury found Um guilty of conspiracy to distribute and import controlled substances into the U.S. as well as being part of a money laundering conspiracy. The jury found nine overdoses, four deaths, and five serious bodily were reasonably foreseeable to her.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled for Um at the moment.