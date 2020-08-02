“Cancel rent”: Group marches to prevent evictions

(GRAND FORKS, N.D.) — A small group in North Dakota is fighting for rent to be canceled for those who can’t afford it.

About 15 people marched to Town Square in downtown Grand Forks, talking about preventing evictions.

They then marched to the Grand Forks County Courthouse, where they read off a letter to city leaders asking for change.

Protesters hope their voices are heard, not just by the city, or in the state of North Dakota– but by representatives in Congress too.

“What I do find surprising is that when the UN Declaration of Human Rights considers housing a human right, I’m surprised we don’t agree with that in this country,” shared Doug Richards a marcher representing RRV Democratic Socialists of America.

According to North Dakota housing data, about 23,000 households are at risk for eviction.

