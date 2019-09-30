Capital results: Bismarck tops survey of best state capitals in the nation

If you want to live in a state capital, you can’t go wrong with North Dakota and South Dakota. They rank first and second as best in the nation, according to a recent survey.

Personal investing website GoBankingRates.com evaluated each of the 50 state capitals on federally collected data such as violent crime rate and property crime rate per 1,000 residents, median home and rent prices, school district score, cost of living, unemployment rate and median household income.

When the statistical dust settled, Bismarck took top honors at the best state capital in which to live, followed by Pierre, South Dakota.

You can read the complete survey and its methodology here.

