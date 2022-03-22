The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 22-year-old male attempted to flee a traffic stop Monday on I-94 near Jamestown when he drove off the road, became stuck in a slough, and tried to swim away and hide in the slough for 90 minutes until he was recovered by several officers.

According to the highway patrol, around 7:20 p.m., a trooper tried to stop the motorist for traveling 98 in a 75 mph zone.

The 22-year-old fled in his vehicle, eventually ending up north of County Road 40, where he left the roadway and became stuck in a slough on the west side of the road.

The driver then abandoned the vehicle and two passengers in the car and attempted to swim across the slough before trying to hide in the waters.

Additional highway patrol troopers and Stutsman County sheriff’s deputies also entered the slough and, after about 90 minutes of searching, located and recovered the suspect who was severely hypothermic by then.

The male suspect had to be physically carried out of the slough by the officers and eventually was placed on an ATV to be driven to a waiting ambulance.

The driver was transported by Jamestown Ambulance to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center, then transferred to a hospital in Fargo.

The two passengers he left behind, a 20-year-old male and a 21-year-old female, who were both detained by police.

The driver has not been charged at this time and no names or other information has been released.

The incident remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.