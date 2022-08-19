MARION, ND (KXNET) — Two drivers, one a juvenile from Jamestown, were injured in a collision at the intersection of 94th Ave SE and 55th St SE near Marion early Friday morning.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the juvenile, whose age and gender was not disclosed by the NDHP, was traveling north on 94th Ave when the youth struck the middle of the passenger side of a 25-year-old Fargo man’s vehicle at the intersection of 94th and 55th.

Both vehicles then entered a ditch with the Fargo man’s vehicle coming to rest on its side.

The drivers were able to get themselves out of their vehicles and were taken by Lamoure Ambulance to Jamestown Regional Medical Center where they were treated for minor injuries.

The NDHP stated that the intersection where the crash occurred is unmarked with water and cat tails on the corner, making it difficult to see.

Neither driver was charged and the crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.