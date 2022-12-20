NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — 21% of North Dakota’s population is aged 60 or over and 11% of seniors are living alone. And the caregiving industry is slowly starting to become the alternative to nursing homes.

A caregiver is someone who helps their client with activities of daily living. Since they have no specific professional training, they are often described as caregivers.

From personal care to being a companion, caregivers fill a huge role.

“A caregiver provides passionate empathy for people that are not able to do the things that they used to be able to do for themselves, allowing them to keep their pride,” said Home Instead Engagement and Recruitment Coordinator, Marcy Lester.

Over the past few years, families across the state have made the decision to put their loved one into a nursing home.

Whether they are too far away from help or aging is starting to get the best of them. The caregiving industry allows your loved one to live independently, while also having someone with them.

“Everyone in North Dakota, including Minot has a need for the families to be able to stay at home, they’re more comfortable there, the longevity of their life, being at home versus a facility,” added Lester.

While more people are looking to get their family members out of nursing homes and back home, companies like Home Instead have some hoops to jump through.

“Work with the state of North Dakota to bring clients home that have been in a nursing home and may want to leave that nursing home, we work on finding housing and work with money follows the person and the state to try and bring them home, if that’s their choice and where they want to be,” said Home Instead Franchise Owner, Erin Sorensen.

According to Right Accord Health in 2021 there was a seven-to-one caregiver-to-elderly ratio and in 2030 it is predicted to drop to a four-to-one ratio.

Experts say more families are looking into a caregiver because staying at home gives the seniors a sense of comfort and normality in their life.