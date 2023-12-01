NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — During the October storm, the southern portion of the state got five to 10 inches of snow while in the northern part, 10 to 15 inches of snow fell.

So far this winter, the weather has been mild, so cattle are still out in the fields. However, despite the warm temperatures, producers still need to check on their cattle.

Many of them are still grazing out in the pastures, crop residues, and those that weren’t grazed during the summer.

Paige Brummond, an NDSU Ward County Agent, says this time of year forages are lower in quality.

This means producers will need to provide supplemental energy and protein in the cattle’s rations. Distillers grain and alfalfa are some that can be added.

“We want to make sure these livestock have plenty of open unfrozen water making sure that is available every time. If they don’t have enough water to consume they are not able to consume enough forages and feed as well,” said Brummond.

If producers stay on top of food and water for their cattle, as well as shelter, they will be set for the winter.