(KXNET) — As the amount of people with Alzheimer’s continues to grow in the country, it’s important for workers to know how to respectfully care for them.

Each year, Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Education Week is held from February 14 through 21.

This week serves as a way to enlighten care workers on how to treat patients with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“No matter where a person works and no matter what population they serve, they’re likely going to be providing services for people living with dementia. And the Alzheimer’s Association Recognizes that dementia care is different and it requires special training and practice. And the Alzheimer’s Association is here to help those individuals by providing support,” said Nikki Wegner, the North Dakota program director for the Alzheimer’s Association.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, around 16,000 people are expected to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s by 2025.