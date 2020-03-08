Cars, Crowds, and Crashes: The 2020 “Polar Pile-Up”

State News

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT LAKES, M.N.– Cars, crowds, and crashes: that’s what made up a demolition derby in Detroit Lakes.

A number of drivers took to their beat-up pickups and vans to compete in the Polar Pile-Up.

The 40-degree day made the track tough to get around for drivers, so they had to use machines to push around in the slop. Those putting the derby on say this was an entirely different story last year.

“They were basically just driving on frozen dirt, which also resists them, so they get a lot of icy patches that they’re going to stall out on and slip,” shared Polar Pile-Up Organizer Brian Anderson.

This is the 2nd year the Polar Pile-Up has brought these crazy car crashes to the Becker County Fairgrounds.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

WDA Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Girls Basketball"

WDA Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Boys Basketball"

Polar Pile Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Pile Up"

Dickinson Missing Teens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Missing Teens"

Women's March

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's March"

Cases Triple

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cases Triple"

Chess Club

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chess Club"

Cleaner Community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cleaner Community"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 3-7-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 3-7-20"

Robert One Minute 3-7-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-7-20"

LEGO Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "LEGO Kids"

WDA Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Girls Basketball"

WDA Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Boys Basketball"

MSU Taking Steps to Avoid Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Taking Steps to Avoid Coronavirus"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/6"

Addiction Studies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Addiction Studies"

Shot of a Lifetime

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shot of a Lifetime"

New Expansion

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Expansion"

Magic City Tattoo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic City Tattoo"

Playhouse with a purpose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Playhouse with a purpose"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge