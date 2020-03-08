Cars, Crowds, and Crashes: The 2020 “Polar Pile-Up”

DETROIT LAKES, M.N.– Cars, crowds, and crashes: that’s what made up a demolition derby in Detroit Lakes.

A number of drivers took to their beat-up pickups and vans to compete in the Polar Pile-Up.

The 40-degree day made the track tough to get around for drivers, so they had to use machines to push around in the slop. Those putting the derby on say this was an entirely different story last year.

“They were basically just driving on frozen dirt, which also resists them, so they get a lot of icy patches that they’re going to stall out on and slip,” shared Polar Pile-Up Organizer Brian Anderson.

This is the 2nd year the Polar Pile-Up has brought these crazy car crashes to the Becker County Fairgrounds.