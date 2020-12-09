Carson Wentz’ #1 fan gives the QB some encouragement through tough times

North Dakota native and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz may have been dealt a setback recently being pulled as the starter this Sunday, but he can still count on the support of his #1 fan and supporter: Giovanni the Philly Sports Podcaster.

Giovanni has made a name for himself among Eagles fans locally in Philadelphia and around the country with his undying enthusiasm for every Philly, including Wentz.

Once the announcement was made that backup QB Jalen Hurts would start in place of Wentz Sunday against New Orleans, Giovanni took to Twitter in a video to voice his continued support and encouragement for Wentz.

“Dude, you are still my hero, you’re still my idol. I look up to you,” Giovanni said in his message to Wentz. “You’re gonna get through this. You’re like Rocky, I’m like Mickey [Rocky’s coach], still in your corner cheering you on.”

for carson wentz



Carson Wentz responded to the tweet, telling Giovanni, “You’re the man, Giovanni. I appreciate and look up to you! Never change man! And don’t worry— God’s got a plan for me and I’ll keep pushing through this like I always do— trusting HIM and giving it everything I got!”