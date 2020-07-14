Cass County deputy suspended for posting offensive video on social media

FILE – This Feb. 25, 2020, photo shows the icon for TikTok taken in New York. India is banning 59 apps with Chinese links, saying their activities endanger the country’s sovereignty, defense and security. India’s decision comes as its troops are in a tense standoff with Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh in the Himalayas that started last month. India lost 20 soldiers in a June 15 clash. The government says the banned apps include TikTok, UC Browser, WeChat and Bigo Live, as well as the e-commerce platforms Club Factory and Shein, that are used in mobile and non-mobile devices connected to the Internet.(AP Photo, File)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Cass County jail employee has been suspended for a day without pay and ordered to attend some meetings for posting a video on social media that many considered offensive.

Deputy Tamara Holland admitted posting a video on Tik Tok that featured a Native American caricature and received a considerable amount of negative feedback.

Sheriff Jesse Jahner says Holland will be required to attend meetings of the Fargo Human Relations and Native American Commissions as part of an agreement to keep her job at the jail.