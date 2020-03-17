Cass County plans to reduce jail inmate population due to virus

Live Now
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO-AM) — Cass County is planning to reduce the number of inmates in its jail to deal with a possible coronavirus outbreak.

Jail administrator Andy Frobig says reducing the population will allow single bunks for every inmate. There will also be housing units designated for those that show signs of illness.

About 270 inmates are currently in the jail. Frobig says the goal is to cut the number of inmates to 180 or less.

Modifications may be made on a case-by-case basis for inmates with minor offenses that would allow their release, most under supervision by the sheriff’s office.  

