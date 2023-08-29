CASS COUNTY (KXNET) — A stolen vehicle has been located after a traffic stop in Cass County, leading two men to face criminal charges.

According to a press release, at approximately 4 p.m. on August 29, a North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) Trooper stopped a Toyota Camry on Cass County 20 near University Avenue for a speed violation.

During the Trooper’s investigation, he noted that the displayed license plates, when looked up, did not correspond to the stopped vehicle. After running the VIN, the Trooper discovered that the vehicle had previously been reported stolen.

The vehicle was occupied by a 61-year-old male driver from Fargo, and a 24-year-old male from Becker, Montana. The passenger was noted to have already possessed multiple ‘must appear’ warrants out of Clay County prior to the traffic stop.

The Fargo man has been charged with a misdemeanor for the unlawful use of a motor vehicle. The passenger has been issued five charges — one count of Second Degree Burglary, and four Misdemeanors pertaining to theft, fleeing, giving false information to a police officer, and unlawful possession of Fentanyl paraphernalia.

The Camry has since been recovered, and its owner has been notified.