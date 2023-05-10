(KXNET) — Catalytic converter thefts in North Dakota are down 37 percent, according to a recent data survey.

Public information clearinghouse website BeenVerified compiled data from national sources and Google searches to identify catalytic converter theft trends and year-to-year statistics.

In North Dakota, catalytic converter thefts dropped 37 percent from 2021 to 2022 (122 thefts vs. 76 thefts).

And while that’s encouraging news, the 76 thefts in 2022 are still significantly higher than the 11 thefts reported in 2019.

The data breakdown over the last four years:

2019: 11 thefts

2020: 29

2021: 122

2022: 76

Nationwide, catalytic converter thefts rose 19.2 percent in 2022 over 2021.

The data study also found Toyota, Honda and Lexus vehicles are top targets nationally.

Catalytic converters contain platinum, palladium or rhodium, precious metals that have seen their value skyrocket over the past two years. The theft of a catalytic converter can be done in minutes by culprits, who then resell to recyclers for between $50 and $250 per part. The cost to repair is between $1,000 and $3,000, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Some tips from experts to help deter catalytic converter theft include:

Consider installing a catalytic converter anti-theft device in your vehicle, such as a cable cage or clamp.

When possible, park your car in a locked garage.

If not possible, make sure it’s parked in a well-lit area or install motion-activated lights and security cameras.

Make your car alarm more sensitive and consider motion alarms under your vehicle.

In public parking garages and lots, park near the front of the building entrance or other areas where pedestrian traffic is high.

Engrave your vehicle VIN and phone number into your catalytic converter.

You can read the complete data survey and its methodology here.