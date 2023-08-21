NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A new program for livestock producers aims to bring more transparency and improve price discovery to the cattle industry.

In Monday’s Eye on Ag & Energy, what the cattle contract library pilot program can bring to North Dakota livestock producers.

Under the program, packing companies handling at least 5% of the total number of cattle fed, nationwide, are required to send in their contract information.

This means crucial details like the number of actual and estimated cattle purchases, contract specifications, premiums, discounts, and volume will be made public to everyone.

And plan on doing this by putting together and presenting on a comprehensive dashboard online.

This program came from surveys of cattle ranchers, who say they need a more open and honest industry.

Producers will be able to look at this information online to gain a competitive edge.

While the data will be made available to the public, there will be confidentiality when it comes to publishing entire contracts. To protect this, they’ll just publish contract clauses.

To check out the program for yourself, click here.