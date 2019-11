HAZELTON, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a semi loaded with cattle overturned in Emmons County, killing some of the animals.

The Freightliner was loaded with about 75 cattle when the weight shifted as the driver was pulling into a gas station along Highway 83 in Hazelton Wednesday, causing the semi to overturn.

The patrol says several animals were killed and others were later euthanized because of severe injuries.

The semi driver wasn’t hurt.