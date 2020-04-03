CBP temporarily reducing hours at several North Dakota ports of entry

Due to a significant reduction in traffic along our northern border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will temporarily reduce the hours of operation at several ports of entry in North Dakota beginning Monday, April 6.
The following ports are slated for a reduction in hours:
- Carbury (9 a.m. – 7 p.m.) will move to 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily
- Fortuna (9 a.m. – 10 p.m.) will move to 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily
- Maida (9 a.m. – 10 p.m.) will move to 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily
- Neche (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.) will move to 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily
- Noonan (9 a.m. – 10 p.m.) will move to 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily
- Northgate (9 a.m. – 10 p.m.) will move to 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily
- Saint John (8 a.m. – 9 p.m.) will move to 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily
- Sherwood (9 a.m. – 10 p.m.) will move to 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily
- Walhalla (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.) will move to 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily
- Westhope (8 a.m. – 9 p.m.) will move to 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily
These reduced hours will remain in place until April 30, or until the Administration lifts the current travel restrictions. CBP will return to previous hours once the COVID-19 emergency has subsided.