NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A scam is targeting people, here and abroad in an attempt to gain their banking information.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people are receiving calls from scammers posing as their patrol agents or officers.

Here’s how it works:

People are getting a pre-recorded message that states “a box of drugs and money being has your name on it and it has been intercepted.”

The caller is then instructed to press one to speak with a CBP agent or officer, which then attempts to get the caller’s bank information.

But, the department says the agency does not solicit money over the phone.

The agency says if you do get such a call, please: note the number and pertinent details about the call and immediately hang up.

Then, report the incident as soon as possible to the Federal Trade Commission, and you can do that by going to their website.