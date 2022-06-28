NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Canada Border Services Agency wants to remind all travelers crossing the border this Independence Day weekend of what to expect while visiting.

This summer, the border will be managed differently with evolving COVID-19 requirements, which can mean delays during peak periods, according to the CBSA.

The CBSA is working to mitigate long border wait times, but there are also things that travelers can do to make the process easier for themselves and others.

Travelers can help reduce wait times by coming prepared and completing their ArriveCAN submission within 72 hours before arriving at the border.

Key tips for all travellers:

Ensure you are eligible to enter Canada. Foreign nationals must meet the admissibility requirements under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act and provide appropriate travel and immigration documentation . Admissibility decisions on entry are made by a border services officer at the port of entry.

Foreign nationals must meet the admissibility requirements under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act and provide appropriate travel and immigration documentation. Admissibility decisions on entry are made by a border services officer at the port of entry. Understand the rules around COVID-19. There are still border measures in place for COVID-19. They vary depending on who is traveling – foreign nationals, returning residents or Canadian citizens.

Use ArriveCAN. Whether you are traveling by air, land or marine, all travelers regardless of vaccination status are required to submit information in ArriveCAN up to 72 hours before entering Canada. ArriveCAN collects contact, health and travel information to protect the health and safety of travellers and expedite processing at the border. It is the fastest, easiest and most secure way for travellers to show they meet public health requirements. Travelers must ensure they have the most up-to-date version of the ArriveCAN app. Travelers should print or take a screenshot of their ArriveCAN receipt and bring it with them when they travel. Travelers without a smartphone or without mobile data can submit their information by signing in online through a computing device. If travellers are unable to enter their information themselves, they can have a friend or family member enter the information for them.

Have all your documents ready. Travelers should have the following ready to present to the border services officer: their ArriveCAN receipt, passport or travel documents, proof of vaccination and identification for every person in the vehicle.

Plan ahead and check border wait times. Travelers crossing the border by land are encouraged to plan to cross during non-peak hours, such as early morning. The Monday of holiday long weekends tends to be the busiest, with longer border wait times.

Entering Canada by water. Unless exempt, all travelers entering Canada by water must report their arrival to the CBSA without delay. All travelers, including those with a right of entry, must submit their mandatory information in ArriveCAN before, or when, entering Canada at a marine port of entry.

Cannabis. Don't bring it in. Don't take it out. Transporting cannabis across the border in any form, including any oils containing THC or CBD, without a permit or exemption authorized by Health Canada remains a serious criminal offence subject to arrest and prosecution, despite the legalization of cannabis in Canada.

Know the contents of your vehicle. Travelers can consult the CBSA's website for information on firearms and other restricted and prohibited goods.

Children. When traveling with children, it is recommended that the accompanying adult have a consent letter authorizing them to travel with the child. Border service officers are always watching for missing children and in the absence of the letter, officers may ask additional questions to help them identify the relationship between the child and the accompanying adult.

For more information, visit the CBSA website.