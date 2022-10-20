NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — An advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted unanimously on Thursday that the CDC should add the COVID-19 vaccine to immunization schedules for children and adults.

The vote will then go to the CDC and the agency usually signs off on the recommendations.

With this update, many people may be thinking this will lead to the COVID-19 vaccine being mandatory for children to attend school.

KX News spoke with a Minot resident who has mixed feelings about the vote.

“I, I think. I honestly would not like to see it mandated for children and I think that’s entirely up to the parents,” said Mary Larson, a Minot resident.

It is important to note that if the CDC does add the COVID-19 vaccine to the immunization schedules, it does not mean the vaccine will be mandatory for students in schools.

That decision is up to each individual state.