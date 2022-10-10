NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — As grocery prices continue to rise in the U.S. due to inflation, North Dakota WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) is partnering with other WIC agencies across the country to remind families of the services it provides during WIC National Enrollment Week.

According to a news release, WIC National Enrollment Week is from Monday, Oct. 10 through Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

WIC empowers families with nutrition education, breastfeeding support, healthy foods, and referrals to other health and nutrition services. All free of charge to those who qualify.

Monthly food benefits are provided on an eWIC card to use at local grocery stores.

“We want to let people know that WIC is here for all families seeking support, which makes WIC National Enrollment Week so important,” said Amanda Varriano, ND WIC Director. “Our team is ready to assist families in making healthy choices, and help them save on groceries, so they can have more to spend on other things their family needs.”

Families can make appointments to see their local WIC staff. Scheduled appointments may include measurements, such as height and weight, hemoglobin screening, and discussion of the nutritious foods WIC provides.

To find a local clinic, click here or visit their website.