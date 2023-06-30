NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — July 1 is a big day to celebrate everything North Dakota has since 701 is our state’s only area code.

“New and engaging attractions are available throughout North Dakota this year,” said North Dakota Department of Commerce Tourism and Marketing Director, Sara Otte Coleman. “From the stimulating activities of two new children’s museums to an entertainment hub and hotel unlike North Dakota has ever seen, there are a few new options for fun in the 701.”

In Minot, the Magic City Discovery Center had fun and education for kids of all ages, where they can build, problem-solve, and explore hands-on exhibits.

Bismarck also has a new children’s museum, North Dakota’s Gateway to Science, where the whole family can experiment with mechanics and create clouds.

Brewhalla in Fargo is a new food, drink, and shopping experience for those bigger “kids.” The hotel will welcome you after shopping, dining, and sipping brews in the marketplace.

If nature is your calling, you can experience the new updates at the International Peace Garden, where you can explore the gardens, the kid’s natural play park, and the newly expanded conservatory will open later.

If you would like more information about other fun things to do in the 701, you can visit this website.