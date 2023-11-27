NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Now that Thanksgiving is over, people are focusing on the next holiday: Christmas.

According to a study by LawnStarter, Christmas and New Year’s are the most celebrated holidays.

With those holidays comes decorating and hosting parties, to which 86% of people admit to being the host, and 70% always decorate.

Out of that 70% of people decorating, it won’t come as a surprise that mostly women decorate, but they’re mostly under 45.

Nearly 37% of people believe that decorating before Halloween is too early, however, they will decorate sometime after Thanksgiving, but before November 30, so if you haven’t broken out the decor, now is the perfect time.

It’s common to have competitions about whose house is most decorated, and 53% of people admitted that competition is between their neighbors.

But people typically tear down all those decorations as early as before New Year’s.

41% of people also admitted to spending between $100 and $300 on decorations, including buying a real Christmas tree from a local tree farm.

You can find the full study here.