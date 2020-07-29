Census workers begin visiting those in ND who haven’t completed census

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – this April 5, 2020 file photo, shows An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. A federal judge on Thursday, May 21, 2020, agreed to impose financial sanctions against the Trump administration for failing to produce hundreds of documents during litigation over whether a citizenship question could be added to the 2020 census. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Census workers begin door knocking Thursday at North Dakota households that have not responded to a questionnaire by mail, online or by phone.

The state’s response rate to the 2020 census is nearly 62%, which means about 157,000 households will get an in-person visit.

U.S. Census Bureau workers carry an identification badge, are trained on physical distancing and are required to wear masks.

Interviews take about 10 minutes and can be done 6 feet apart.

Census data helps determine how much federal money is directed to the state to help fund schools, hospitals and roads, among other things.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

What a La Nina Watch may mean for the rest of the year

YHF

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/29

Wednesday's Forecast: Partly cloudy with rain chances SW

NDC JULY 29

Bismarck Larks

Summer Baseball

Precautionary Measures

Immigration Exhibit

BPS Draft Plan

Great Western Trail

Tuesday, July 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Mandan Flickertails

Morton County Fair is On

Smile Makeover

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/28

NDC JULY 28

Betsy Hamkens

Tuesday's Forecast: Sunny, Dry & Warm

Summer Baseball

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss