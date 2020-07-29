Census workers begin visiting those in ND who haven’t completed census

FILE – this April 5, 2020 file photo, shows An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. A federal judge on Thursday, May 21, 2020, agreed to impose financial sanctions against the Trump administration for failing to produce hundreds of documents during litigation over whether a citizenship question could be added to the 2020 census. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Census workers begin door knocking Thursday at North Dakota households that have not responded to a questionnaire by mail, online or by phone.

The state’s response rate to the 2020 census is nearly 62%, which means about 157,000 households will get an in-person visit.

U.S. Census Bureau workers carry an identification badge, are trained on physical distancing and are required to wear masks.

Interviews take about 10 minutes and can be done 6 feet apart.

Census data helps determine how much federal money is directed to the state to help fund schools, hospitals and roads, among other things.