NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — January marks National Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. It’s the fourth most common cancer among women worldwide.

According to the CDC, each year in the United States, about 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed and about 4,000 women die of this cancer.

It also impacts certain races and ethnicities as well.

Hispanic women have the highest rates of developing cervical cancer, while Black women had the highest rates of dying from it.

“Cervical cancer is a cancer that forms in anyone who has a cervix, which is the lowest part of the uterus,” said Kjersti Hintz, the Women’s Way coordinator.

More than 95% of all cervical cancer cases are caused by HPV, but having HPV doesn’t mean that you will develop cancer.

“It’s a very slow-growing cancer, but it’s one that doesn’t present with many if any, symptoms. So it is a cancer that we screen for to catch it early since there really is no symptoms of this type of cancer,” said Hintz.

But there is an option that could help reduce the risk of getting cervical cancer.

“Here at Bismarck Public Health, we promote the HPV vaccine. So the HPV vaccine is a great way for prevention for HPV cancers. It actually can present up to 90% of your cancers. That’s why we highly recommend the HPV vaccine,” said Angle Seidel, the health services coordinator.

The vaccines are recommended for boys and girls aged 11 to 12, but it can be given to kids as young as nine. Some adults can get the vaccine, but the earlier it’s given, the better.

“Gardasil 9® is a more recent one. Ages nine through 45. It’s a two-shot series from nine to 15. If you get it after 15 or initiate after 15, it’s a three-shot series. And it’s just to decrease the risk factors for various HPV,” said Jayme Burman, a certified nurse midwife.

Testing for cervical cancer is done by performing a Pap Smear.

“We follow the ASCCPA guidelines starting at age 21, 21 through 30. They’re usually every three years if normal. And then from 30 on, we usually reflex co-testing. If those are normal, five years,” said Burman.

In 2019, 19 cervical cancer cases were reported in North Dakota. But this number is expected to go up each year, but as the health experts say, there are ways to prevent this cancer in our state.

One in 17 North Dakota women may be eligible for free breast and cervical cancer screening through Women’s Way.