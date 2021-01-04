Changes due to virus give public better view of ND Legislature

State News

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s efforts to make its legislative session safer during the coronavirus pandemic should provide its citizens an easier way to observe the proceedings and participate in government.

Legislative leaders have spent more than $2.6 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to beef up live streaming and remote technology to allow people to watch committee meetings and floor sessions in real-time.

The public will be able to give remote testimony and not have to worry about driving to Bismarck in the middle of winter.

People who do choose to attend in person will be required to wear proper face masks or shields, as is the case with lawmakers and others participating in the session, which kicks off Tuesday.

KX News Trending Stories