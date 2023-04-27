NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Where there is smoke, there’s usually fire; the same goes for thunder and lightning. Actually, lightning is what causes thunder.

The bolts of electricity are what gave thunder its name in the first place, and there’s a science behind it.

The electrically charged bolts that light up the sky during a storm can be mesmerizing but extremely dangerous.

They can heat the air up to 50,000 degrees, that’s almost five times hotter than the surface of the sun.

This heat makes the air expand, creating that booming sound wave.

“People think that thunderstorms are really cool to watch, and they stay outside until the last possible minute. But lightning can strike way out of a storm. Every single thunderstorm has lightning because lightning causes thunder. If you hear thunder, there was lightning, it’s a thunderstorm,” said Chief Meteorologist, Tom Schrader.

Ice crystals in a thunderstorm flow up and down, and crash into each other, separating electrons and protons. And as we know, when opposites attract, things can explode.

“Those big, tall clouds, electrons start working their way down towards the ground, but it pulls up positive energy, and that creates a lightning strike, it creates a current, and that’s what you see. It’s just electrons going down, positive charges going up, and they meet in the middle and that lightning,” Schrader explained.

But lightning never strikes the same place twice, right? WRONG. That’s a myth, especially for objects that are tall and isolated. That’s why our state’s farmers and ranchers in particular are more likely to be struck by lightning.

“The problem about being in North Dakota is, there’s not a lot of trees here. So, if you’re a farmer or rancher and you’re out in the field and a thunderstorm is coming your way and you’re in your combine, that’s probably the tallest thing. That’s not good, you have to be able to have a plan to get to shelter,” Schrader warned.

The shelter has to be a completely enclosed structure, not just something with a roof. Experts say, If you do end up outside during a thunderstorm use the 30-30 rule: count the seconds between the lightning and the thunder; 30 seconds or less, take cover.

Lightning strikes aren’t always fatal, but those that do survive can be left with lifelong neurological problems.

If someone is struck by lightning, they aren’t electrically charged, so, perform CPR and call 911.

Interesting fact: according to the National Weather Service, the odds of you getting struck by lightning are 15,300 to one. That makes you more than 300 million times more likely to be struck by lightning than to win the current $38 million mega millions lottery.