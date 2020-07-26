Charitable couple inspires others to help the homeless

State News

FARGO, N.D.– One couple’s charitable giving has inspired a community to join them.

Katrina and Jeremy Robinson have always prided themselves on giving back to those in need with an annual mission.

This year, they’ve decided to create life packages for the homeless with everything from hygiene products to snacks.

As word spread about the group, over 20 more families decided to pitch in.

Katrina says this community’s generosity allowed her family to get back on their feet, and they wanted to keep the spirit of giving, going.

“We really didn’t have much and the community was so giving and so generous and really looked out for us. And, we just feel like we want to give back to those who just need help,” shared the Co-founder of Life Packages for the Homeless.

Katrina says the group is always looking to grow. Anyone interested can reach out on their Facebook page.

