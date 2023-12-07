NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The 40 Under 40 List has officially been released by Prairie Business.

According to a news release, the list profiles young professionals in the region who are all under the age of 40.

The professionals listed every year come from a range of industries and have made impacts in their professions and communities.

Prairie Business covers North Dakota, South Dakota, and western Minnesota, and is also looking for nominations from those areas.

Some of the award winners include:

Gabby Abouassaly, a DE&I consultant from Sanford Health in Bismarck.

Riley Akervik, a finance director at Central Valley Health District in Jamestown.

Ryan Anderson, a senior project manager at JE Dunn Construction Co. in Williston.

Emily Bivens, the executive director at Jamestown Tourism & Jamestown Chamber in Jamestown.

Marcus Boykin, a VP retail manager at Gate City Bank in Williston.

Jake Braunagel, group leader aviation at KLJ Engineering in Bismarck.

Diana Hermes, the general manager at Daily News and News Monitor in Wahpeton.

Jared Huibregtse, a business manager at Bartlett & West in Bismarck.

Bobbie Larson, a chief risk officer at Bravera Holdings Corp. in Mandan.

Kevin Leier, a rancher/principal/director at Heartland Bison Ranch/Little Flower Elementary/NCEC in Rugby.

Jared Mack, a senior audit manager at Eide Bailly in Bismarck.

Tina Morey, a financial advisor at Legacy Financial Partners in Minot.

Steven Sauter, the executive VP at Interstate Bearing Systems in Bismarck.

Wade Senger, the principal engineer at Interstate Engineering in Jamestown.

Jarrod Steffan, the Dickinson regional president at Bravera Bank in Dickinson.

Dan Walter, a senior project manager at Kraus-Anderson Construction Co. in Bismarck.

You can find all 40 individuals in the December issue here.