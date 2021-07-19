Check out what Google search trends reveal is ND’s favorite ‘junk food’

If data from Google is correct, North Dakotans have a sweet tooth for apple crumb pie, rhubarb cake and pizza cakes.

Equipment online auction site Bid-On-Equipment analyzed Google search trends for more than 5,000 junk food-related terms and keywords to find the most popular junk food in each state.

Nationwide, the most popular junk food items are donuts, cakes, cream pies, ice cream and cupcakes.

In North Dakota, our tastes are apparently a little more specific: Apple crumb pie or cake, rhubarb cake and pizza cakes.

Pizza cakes are where you bake a multi-layer pizza in a cake pan or pot.

Apparently, these are popular in Canada.

The survey also found about 35 percent of Americans eat junk food every day. The reasons? It tastes good (49%), it’s comforting (16%), it’s convenient (12%), it’s a stress reliever (10%) and simply out of sheer boredom (4%).

By the way, National Junk Food Day is Wednesday, July 21.