(KXNET) — After many cancellations because of the storm this week, flights are starting to take off again statewide.

From Bismarck to Williston, many airlines have resumed their flights. Some airlines have flights that are still on time, some have flights that have been delayed, and in the eastern part of our state, some flights are still being canceled due to weather.

People who plan on flying over the next few days are reminded to check the status of their flight before arriving at the airport.

If you need to change your travel plans, contact the airline you’re flying with directly for all your options.