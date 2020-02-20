Chief Justice Jon Jensen running to retain seat on ND Supreme Court

North Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Jon Jensen has announced his candidacy for election to retain his seat for a ten-year term on the Court.

Jensen was appointed to the court by Governor Doug Burgum in August 2017. He was elevated to the position of Chief Justice in January by a vote of the 52 district court judges and five justices.

Prior to serving on the Supreme Court, Jensen was a judge in the Northeast Central Judicial District in Grand Forks from 2013 to 2017.

Born in Grand Forks, Jensen attended Minnesota State University Mankato before receiving his Juris Doctor degree with distinction from the University of North Dakota School of Law in 1990.

Jensen and his wife Linda Bata are both attorneys and Certified Public Accountants. He has practiced law for 23 years focusing on litigation.