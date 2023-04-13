(KXNET) — This week, state lawmakers approved a plan to give tax credits for parents who adopt.

House Bill 1176 creates a new adoption tax credit as well as a tax credit for contributions to a maternity home, child placing agency, or pregnancy help center.

Families can use the credit for 10% of the federal adoption credit. The credit cannot exceed 50% of the taxpayer’s liability.

Supporters of the bill are hoping to make it more affordable for families to adopt a child.

“And, so for many people, it becomes a real money issue to be able to do it, and it’s a real hardship when they make other sacrifices so that they can come up with the money,” Rep. SuAnn Olson said. “Home studies, which we’ve also addressed this session are very costly.”

So far, the bill hasn’t returned to the Senate for a final vote.

This session, lawmakers also approved two bills studying both open adoption and biological parent notification policies for the next two years.