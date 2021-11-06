Chinese company picks Grand Forks for manufacturing plant

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A Chinese company has chosen Grand Forks as the site of a manufacturing facility that city officials say could be the largest private sector investment in the community’s history.

Fufeng Group Ltd. picked an approximately 370 acre site in Grand Forks’ agri-business park. The facility is expected to initially require 25 million bushels of corn annually.

Construction is expected to employ up to 1,000 workers for up to three years.

Once operational, the plant is expected to create 233 direct jobs and 525 indirect jobs for a total of over 750 new jobs in the region.

