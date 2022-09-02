NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Cholesterol can be confusing, and committing to learning about your cholesterol can assist your risk for heart disease and stroke.

Welcome to week one of National Cholesterol Education month right here on KX News.

This month seeks to inform the public about the dangers of high cholesterol and its connection with the leading cause of death around the globe: heart disease.

This week, KX had the pleasure of speaking with Burleigh Public Health’s Nutrition Services Coordinator, Katie Johnke to learn more about Cholesterol.

To learn more about cholesterol, visit Bismarck’s health website.