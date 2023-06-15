NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Cholesterol is a waxy substance that isn’t bad as your body needs it to build cells and make vitamins and other hormones.

According to the American Heart Association, nearly one in three adults have high cholesterol.

Cholesterol comes from two places: your liver and foods from animals. Foods that are high in saturated and trans fats can cause the liver to overproduce cholesterol, resulting in high people having high cholesterol.

Dr. Scot Mickelson at Sanford Health said, “There are no symptoms of high cholesterol, so it’s important to have a routine screening to get labs drawn.”

Adults who have high cholesterol nearly double the risk of heart disease, but less than 50% of the actually seek treatment.

If someone has high cholesterol, they can naturally lower it with diet and exercise. To control or monitor cholesterol levels, Mickelson said there are lifestyle changes you can make.

A proper diet is more plant-based with lots of fruits and vegetables, as well as being low in saturated fat and processed carbs. The Mediterranean and DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diets are the two most used diets. Omega-3 fatty acid and curcumin are both nutritional supplements that people can take as well. There are some toxic foods to avoid such as large fish like salmon and processed packaged foods.

Exercising is another thing that people should focus on, things like walking, running, swimming, and even resistance training. Exercising coincides with weight management and stress, as it’s a great way to relieve anything that may be stressful.

People should also focus on getting the right amount of sleep, which is typically seven to eight hours every night.

“The biggest thing is to come in with an individualized approach. It’s not about what the number is, but the accumulation of risk factors,” Mickelson said.