NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Nothing says Christmas more than that beautiful-smelling tree you and your family have decorated together.

But what does it take to get that Christmas tree from the ground to your living room in North Dakota?

Chris Tisi from TC Nursey in Burlington says it takes the trees seven years to fully mature.

While he gets a lot of his trees from Minnesota, he says you can cut down your own Christmas tree straight from his farm.

The trees require many hours of irrigation and cleaning underneath the trunks to ensure total growth.

“Really it’s just irrigation and cultivation, so that’s the biggest thing for taking care of the trees. You’ve got to keep them clean underneath, don’t allow the grass to grow up underneath them, and then keep them irrigated for the dry season. So, two years was really difficult with the dry season,” said Chris Tisi, the owner of TC Nursery.

The trees also help the local economy with sales taxes and contribute to small businesses in the area.

Another thing to be aware of is to not put your Christmas tree near a fireplace, heat source, or vent so that it doesn’t catch fire.