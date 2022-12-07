Cyber Monday surpassed $1 billion in sales for the first time in 2010, becoming the biggest online shopping day at the time according to Comscore.

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Christmas shopping for a loved one can be tricky enough, specifically for those who have dementia.

The holidays can be a hard time, especially for someone living with Alzheimer’s, here are some things you can give them as a gift this Christmas.

An Alzheimer’s Association Care Consultant says during the holidays it is easy for someone with Alzheimer’s to be overwhelmed.

With families coming together be careful about making too much noise.

“But just being aware of trying to keep things calm, quiet. One of our favorite things to do is to always have food, that brings back memories, food is such a lifelong pleasure for all of us,” said caregiver Lisa Bennett.

A gift that helps their memory, such as post-it notes or calendars featuring significant people in their lives is best for them.

Consultants even say that music can even strike positive memories with your loved one.

“Now of course there’s middle to late stages, that’s so great for a lot of people that may have trouble just staying in touch with their environment, so, anything touching with the senses would really be great for that,” said Alzheimer’s Association Regional Care Consultant, Lakeitha Sims.

It can be hard for caregivers or family members to witness their loved one slowly fall victim to this progressive disease.

But Bennett says even though they may not remember you all the time, they still love you and appreciate everything you do for them.

“That a person with Alzheimer’s may not know you, may not be able to say your name, but they always have that feeling you’re someone special and to never forget that. My mom who hasn’t been able to recognize me the last three times I saw her, will still say she loves me every time,” added Bennett.

Alzheimer’s is estimated to impact 15,000 North Dakotans and over 19,000 caregivers in our state.

If you have any questions concerning Alzheimer’s this holiday season, reach out to their 24/7 hotline at (800) 272-3900.