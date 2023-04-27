NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Skipping school without permission could get you in trouble. And if a student misses 10% or more days of a school year, it’s known as a chronic absence.

After the COVID-19 Pandemic, many schools across the country say more students aren’t showing up for class.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 72% of public schools in the United States reported an increase in chronic absenteeism among students.

“We have seen that students are still not coming to school frequently as they were pre-Pandemic. One of the reasons is there’s still some trepidation over the virus and over getting sick at school,” said Joshua Childs, an assistant professor in educational policy and planning at the University of Texas.

And students missing class is no different here in North Dakota.

The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction has also reported an increase in students missing school since the start of the Pandemic.

“We went from 10% of chronic absenteeism in 2019, 20 up to 22% in 2021, 22 school year,” said Joe Kolosky, the director of the Office of School Approval & Opportunity.

Childs says there are many reasons children are missing school and it could range from a COVID ripple effect or even a family’s values of the importance of going to school.

And when students miss classes, their grades suffer. It can also impact their physical, social, and mental health.

“Asthma, dental hygiene, and obesity are some of the three leading health indicators for preventing students for preventing students from attending school regularly. Mental health has spiked since the Pandemic and so students are needing more access and services when it comes to addressing some of the mental health issues that arise. And then just the social atmosphere that they have. What’s the relationship with peers and other adults,” said Childs.

But there are ways to get students to attend school more often.

Kolosky says in North Dakota, the state is working to increase student attendance.

In fact, there’s been success in North Dakota with the help of after-school programs.

“After-school programming including our 21st-century programs and our out-of-school time grants. We saw a 70% increase in attendance in attendance in a school day with students that participated in after-school programs. We receive federal funding, COVID relief dollars, an additional $3 million to increase our out-of-school programming and our attendance went through the roof,” said Kolosky.

There is gender disparity in absences too.

The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction reports more girls than boys are chronically absent in North Dakota