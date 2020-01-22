Chronic wasting disease cases on the rise in North Dakota

(AP) — North Dakota wildlife officials say chronic wasting diseases is growing significantly in the state’s deer herd with eight additional cases discovered after the fall deer hunt.

The state Game and Fish Department says that brings the number of confirmed cases in hunted deer to 24 since 2009 when CWD was first found in the state.

CWD is a contagious neurological disease affecting deer, elk and moose which results in emaciation and death.

The disease was not detected in any deer harvested in eastern North Dakota. And, no elk or moose in the state have tested positive.

