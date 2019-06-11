CHS donates $90,000 to Great Plains Food Bank

Farmer-owned cooperative CHS has donated $90,126 to the Great Plains Food Bank — enough money to provide more than 270,000 meals to feed those in need in North Dakota.

The donation, made today in Fargo, comes from CHS’ annual “Harvest For Hunger” food, funds and grain drive held in March.

Since 2011, CHS has raised more than $980,000 to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank.

“Often, local food shelves and food pantries are doing invisible work. They are feeding people in our rural communities who we would never imagine are going hungry,” said CHS Northland Region Vice President Tom Lehr. “That’s why it’s so important that we support these local organizations.”

Now in its 35th year, the Great Plains Food Bank serves as North Dakota’s only food bank. Its partner network includes 213 food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens and other charitable feeding programs operating in 99 communities across North Dakota and Clay County, Minn.