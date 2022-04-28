Attorney General Drew Wrigley has appointed Claire Ness as deputy attorney general. Her appointment takes effect on May 9.

Ness, a Minot native, has worked as senior counsel and code revisor at the North Dakota Legislative Council since 2016. Prior to joining the Legislative Council, she served as an assistant attorney general in the Attorney General’s Office.

“It’s been an honor to work with the Legislative Assembly and the incredible staff at the Legislative Council, and I am grateful for my experience in the legislative branch. I look forward to returning to the Attorney General’s Office and serving the people of North Dakota with diligence and integrity in my new role. It’s an exciting opportunity to support the important work of Attorney General Wrigley and the exceptional employees of that office,” Ness said in a press release.

She holds a bachelor’s in history and biology from Vanderbilt University and received her J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School.