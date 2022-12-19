NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Earlier this month, Governor Doug Burgum gave his office’s 2023-2025 Executive Budget Address in front of both legislative chambers.

One of the Governor’s proposals is to invest a $500 million revolving loan fund from the Legacy Fund into the Clean and Sustainable Energy Authority.

One pundit KX spoke to says this proposal could create division within the North Dakota Republican Party.

North Dakota Watchdog Network founder Dustin Gawrylow says there is disagreement over the direction of the Clean Sustainable Energy Fund, and whether the funds should go toward new green energy or maintaining existing energy.

North Dakota’s Clean Sustainable Energy Authority was established in 2021 under the control of the Industrial Commission to enhance the production of clean sustainable energy in North Dakota.

During that time, Governor Burgum proposed going carbon neutral by 2030 and a clean hydrogen plant near Beulah.

However, a commission established by the Governor that consists of lobbyists from coal country, known as Empower ND Commission, has been circulating bill drafts explicitly stating that the money should not go toward new green energy but rather propping up existing coal energy in western North Dakota.

“If we go by the intent of the Governor’s plan, this money will essentially go to green energy and new energy sources. And, that’s going to be a fight that will bring in multiple factions of the Republican party, that don’t want to see the state going down the road of propping up green energy because they view that has diminishing existing energy, the coal, and oil,” explained North Dakota Watchdog Network founder Dustin Gawrylow.

KX News has obtained one of the bill drafts which states that the money should go toward supporting energy derived from Agriculture, Lignite Coal, and oil and gas.

It will be used for research and development of technological advancements that will reduce the emissions and environmental impacts of these traditional energies.

“And then you’ve got the other faction that wants to support the coal and oil with that money instead, and those tend to be more of the moderate middle-of-the-road Republicans. Either way, there is going to be a fight over what this fund is about, how much it should be, and who should be in charge,” said Gawrylow.

Gawrylow expects there will be greater scrutiny put on the members of the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority.