BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is now accepting applications for its 2022 State Clean Diesel Grant Program.

As part of this effort to promote clean fuel, the DEQ will be issuing approximately $393,000 in awards, funded in part by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), to schools, cities, counties, and other government agencies to purchase new or fewer diesel-powered, no-emission, hybrid, or alternatively fueled vehicles.

The reason for these grants is to help reduce diesel emissions following the Diesel Emissions Reduction portion of the Energy Policy Act of 2010. Since the act’s passing, 110 older vehicles in North Dakota have been replaced using EPA funding, with a total reduction in air emissions of about 200 tons over the lifetime of those vehicles.

All applications and program guidelines are available on the DEQ’s Clean Diesel Page. Applications can also be emailed to airquality@nd.gov, or physically mailed to the DEQ at the following address:

North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality

4201 Normandy Street

Bismarck, ND, 58503-1324

All applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. CST on November 18.