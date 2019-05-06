Clean-Up Week is Like Christmas for Some
People are out in droves picking through the many piles of junk on North Dakota streets.
Everything out there is fair game to anyone who wants it. New couches and other furniture are popular among many, including college students.
For people like Vicky Carrier, street clean-up week is a dream.
She takes the stuff she finds and turns it into art. She's been doing this for years and finds some very interesting things curbside.
The Fargo Artist shares, "It would be junk for everybody else, but for me, I'm excited. Yesterday we found an alligator head, and we took it cause it was cool."
Vicky says she doesn't give up on street clean-up season until she's checked every curb in town.
