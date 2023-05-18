NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Vision Zero and local law enforcement are encouraging North Dakotans to buckle up with a creative new campaign.

Click it for Coffee coincides with the Click it or Ticket campaign that runs from May 22 through June 4.

The goal is to encourage everyone to buckle up. That’s why participating coffee shops are offering discounts to those wearing a seatbelt in the drive-thru.

“When people see law enforcement caring about seat belt use, they’re more likely to buckle up. And this is important because we have a poor seatbelt use rate in North Dakota. Last year, 66.7% of our fatalities were from people not bucking up. They were not buckled up at the time of the crash. And so that’s why something like this is so important, especially in North Dakota,” said Theresa Liebsch, the SW region coordinator for Vision Zero.

Friday is the first event that will take place at Broadway Bean and Bagel in Minot and there will be other Click it for Coffee events through the beginning of June across North Dakota.