NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Data shows that more than half of crash fatalities in 2023 in the state have been unbelted.

According to a news release, law enforcement is having extra patrols starting on Wednesday, November 1, and lasting until Thursday, December 14 to save lives during the Click It or Ticket campaign that enforces the seat belt law.

This seat belt law recently became a primary enforcement, which means that no other violation needs to happen for someone to be pulled over and issued a citation. It also means that everyone in the vehicle needs to wear a seat belt, no matter where they are sitting.

Seat belts are the most effective safety device to prevent death and injury in a crash. Crash data shows a direct correlation between seat belt use and injury severity.

Unbelted passengers account for the largest percentage of fatalities, while those wearing a seat belt receive non-serious or no injuries.

“Click It or Ticket is a great reminder to buckle up to protect yourself and the ones you love in the event of a crash. Wearing your seat belt is easy to do and it could save your life,” said Chief Dave Draovitch with the Bismarck Police Department.

This campaign is part of Vision Zero‘s strategy to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries on the roads.