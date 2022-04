Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released a list of all the roads that are currently closed in the state due to the extreme weather.

The NDDOT wants to remind residents that closed roads could be life-threatening. Motorists are not allowed to travel on the following roads and may be subject to a fine.

LIST OF ROADS THAT ARE CLOSED:

I 94E – Montana Line to Exit 59 (MP: 0.000 to 59.485)

I 94W – Montana Line to Exit 59 (MP: 0.000 to 59.485)

US 2E – Montana Line to Berthold (MP: 0.000 to 123.407)

US 2E – 3.8 mi. west of Junction North Dakota 40-Tioga (MP: 60.500 to 60.500)

US 2W – Jct 1804 to Berthold (MP: 11.260 to 123.407)

US 12 – Montana Line to SD Line (MP: 0.000 to 87.470)

US 52E – Canadian Border to Jct Hwy 5 (MP: 0.000 to 37.000)

US 85N – SD Line to Jct US 2, 5 miles north of Williston (MP: 0.000 to 196.705)

US 85N – Jct 2 to Canadian Border (MP: 201.265 to 255.000)

US 85N – US-85, Badlands (MP: 125.000 to 125.000)

US 85N – 1.2 mi. north of Alexander (MP: 163.200 to 163.200)

US 85S – South Watford City to Jct US 2, 5 miles north of Williston (MP: 139.082 to 196.705)

US 85BN – Jct US 85 South of Watford City to Jct US 85 West of Watford City (MP: 950.000 to 956.233)

US 85BN – Jct US 85 South of Alexander to Jct US 85 North of Alexander (MP: 970.079 to 973.000)

ND 5 – Montana Line to Fortuna (MP: 0.000 to 12.380)

ND 5 – Jct 85 to Lignite (MP: 20.449 to 69.632)

ND 8 – SD Line to Hettinger (MP: 0.000 to 4.000)

ND 8 – Haynes Corner to Jct 21 (MP: 12.000 to 37.861)

ND 8 – Jct 21 to ND 200 (MP: 37.816 to 112.215)

ND 8 – Halliday to Lake Sakakawea (MP: 113.807 to 132.000)

ND 8 – Jct Hwy 23 to South Jct 52E (MP: 132.122 to 197.124)

ND 8 – North Jct 52 to Canadian Border (MP: 203.888 to 211.321)

ND 16 – Golva to Jct 68 (MP: 60.000 to 137.915)

ND 21 – Jct Hwy 85 to Jct Hwy 22 (MP: 0.000 to 15.775)

ND 21 – Jct 22 to W Jct 8 (MP: 23.830 to 44.868)

ND 21 – E Jct 8 to Jct 49 (MP: 52.635 to 70.000)

ND 22N – SD Line to Reeder (MP: 0.000 to 11.929)

ND 22N – Jct Hwy 12 to Dickinson (MP: 16.186 to 72.000)

ND 22N – Dunn County Line to Killder (MP: 77.918 to 104.534)

ND 22N – Jct 200 to Jct 23 (MP: 105.710 to 156.000)

ND 22BN – Jct I94 to Jct Hwy 22 (MP: 920.000 to 927.751)

ND 22BN – Killdeer to Jct ND 22 (MP: 940.466 to 945.518)

ND 23E – Jct US 85B to Jct 8 North (MP: 0.533 to 56.405)

ND 23W – Jct US 85B to Jct ND 23B (MP: 0.533 to 3.751)

ND 23A – Jct US 85 to Jct ND 23 (MP: 910.000 to 911.526)

ND 23B – Jct US 85B to Jct ND 1804 (MP: 900.000 to 903.353)

ND 23B – Jct 23 to Jct ND 52 (MP: 925.629 to 930.183)

ND 32 – 1.1 mi. north of Junction North Dakota 200 East-Finley (MP: 119.000 to 119.000)

ND 40 – Jct 2 to Columbus (MP: 0.000 to 46.105)

ND 40 – Noonan to Canadian Border (MP: 56.000 to 63.450)

ND 42 – Jct 50 to Jct 5 (MP: 0.000 to 23.176)

ND 42 – Jct 5 to Canadian Border (MP: 31.128 to 37.441)

ND 50 – Montana Line to McGregor (MP: 0.000 to 54.403)

ND 50 – Battleview to Jct 8 (MP: 61.000 to 79.000)

ND 58 – Montana Line to Jct 1804 (MP: 0.000 to 9.800)

ND 67 – Scranton to Jct Hwy 21 (MP: 0.000 to 27.466)

ND 68 – Montana Line to Jct 85 (MP: 0.000 to 28.000)

ND 73 – Jct 23 to Jct 22 (MP: 0.000 to 11.332)

ND 200 – Montana Line to Jct 85 (MP: 0.000 to 18.684)

ND 200 – Jct 85 to Jct Hwy 8 (MP: 75.000 to 115.351)

ND 1804N – New Town to Co. 42 (MP: 247.145 to 317.000)

ND 1804N – Jct 2 to Montana Line (MP: 324.949 to 342.805)

ND 1806 – Jct 23 to Charlson (MP: 266.000 to 274.208)

ND 1806 – Tobacco Gardens to Jct 23 (MP: 285.563 to 311.577)

KX will provide updates on more roads as we receive more information.